Tata Motors inks agreement with Ford, Guj govt for Sanand plant takeover

Tata Motors’ subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) on Monday signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India Pvt Ltd (FIPL) and the Government of for takeover of Ford's passenger vehicle manufacturing plant at Sanand.

With this, India's Sanand plant paves way for manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) by Tata Motors' subsidiary TPEML. This will be followed by signing of the definitive transaction agreements between TPEML and FIPL over the next few weeks, said in the statement.

With a plan to increase the EV volumes over four times from 19,000 units in FY22 to 80,000 units by the turn of the current fiscal, the TPG Rise Climate-backed firm targets EVs to account for more than 30 per cent of its PV sales by 2030. Earlier this month, TPEM’s first born electric concept, Avinya broke cover.

The MoU doesn’t dwell on the price will be paying for the buyout. Taking into account the liabilities including taxes, depreciation and wages of labourers etc. analysts peg the value of the transactions to be around Rs600-700 crore.

“Given the fact that the EV plant may not need so many workers, may have to launch a voluntary retirement scheme. It will also need to completely re-engineer some parts of the plant,” said an analyst.

Tata Motors' takeover of Ford’s Sanand plant will help the firm ramp up the EV volumes faster and close in on Hyundai Motor India in terms of overall volumes.

“It’s a win-win for both,” said Puneet Gupta, director – S&P Global Automotive. While it gives India a smooth exit from the state, it will help Tata Motors to scale up the EV business at an accelerated pace. In overall volume terms it will help the company close ranks with Hyundai Motor India, the second largest in the pecking order in the passenger vehicle market, he said.

As part of the agreement, Tata Motors would take over land, plant building, machinery, and vehicle assembly from FIPL along with all workers employed by the unit. The plant currently offers 3043 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs.

Of the total 460 acres of land, Ford India's vehicle assembly plant is spread across 350 acres while the engine manufacturing plant is across 110 acres. will continue to manufacture engines at the Sanand plant which will be leased to the company by Tata Motors. As a result, water, electricity, effluent treatment plant, and other utilities will be commonly used by the two occupants.

TPEML would invest into new machinery and equipment which is necessary to commission and make the unit ready to produce its vehicles, Tata Motors said.

With the proposed investments, it would establish an installed capacity of 300,000 units per annum, which would be scalable to more than 400,000 units.

“We anticipate this to take a few months. This MOU for a potential acquisition of this unit,” Shailesh Chandra--managing director, TPEML

It will help Tata Motors accelerate the enhancement of its PV/EV manufacturing capacity. This unit is adjacent to the existing manufacturing facility of Tata Motors passenger vehicles’ unit at Sanand, which should help in a smooth transition, he added.

The MoU also entails continuation of the state support agreement signed between government and FIPL in 2011, which now includes TPEML

A statement from the chief minister’s office stated that the whole takeover process was completed within 90 days due to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led government's "positive approach" and will help in averting an unemployment crisis that could have emerged at the Sanand plant.

A closure of the plant would have led to unemployment for around 25,000 workers directly or indirectly. Ancillary units providing spare parts to the plant would have also run the risk of shuttering down, it added.

After discontinuation of Ford’s passenger cars, workers at Sanand plant were engaged in manufacturing spare parts for its cars, apart from engines. The company had set an internal deadline for the car plant till March 2022 for manufacturing spare parts used for replacement under warranty.