Tata Motors launches new compact truck 'Intra', creates a new segment

on Wednesday launched a new compact truck 'Tata Intra', a small commercial vehicle developed under the modular platform. The company claims it is India's first compact truck and has created a new segment in the small commercial vehicles space.

The company launched the vehicle in Chennai and showcased two variants - V10 and V20 - which are priced at Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 5.85 lakh, respectively.

had launched its famous mini truck 'Ace' in Chennai way back in 2005. In fiscal 2019, variants have grown 60% and the products have over 20 lakh customers in all.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director, said that the new product would not replace Ace, but would be more like a sister. The product would not encroach upon Ace's territory and would expand the market, he added.

With the launch of 'Intra' in the sub-1 tonne segment, Tata Motors is looking at phasing out the higher versions of its famous mini trucks - Supra and Mega - in due course of time to avoid cannabilisation and to enable 'Intra' make inroads fast and drive growth, said Girish Wagh, president, commercial vehicles business unit, Tata Motors.

He added that Tata is the market leader in the segment with a share of over 40 per cent.

Although is BS IV compliant at present, it will be adapted to comply with BS VI norms, starting April 1, 2020.

"We felt this is an ideal time to drive this product home as we have more than 10 months to go before BS VI becomes the norm of the day. We hope to increase our market share further in the segment," he added.

He noted, globally, the ratio for heavy duty vehicle and SCVs is in the range of 1:4, but in India it is 1:2 and hence there is enough headroom to grow further in India.

Speaking about CV industry's outlook, Wagh said that the industry is expected to grow in single digits despite both, headwinds and tailwinds.

"The company is looking at launching new products/variants in the first half of the year to spur demand. While the M&HCV segment is volatile considering the current market scenario, we, however, see both and SCV segments to do well despite odds," Wagh said.