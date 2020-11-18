Tata Motors, M&M stocks see significant gains on improved demand outlook

It's not very often that arch-rivals celebrate together. However, Wednesday was an exception, with shares of and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) witnessing significant gains touching record highs.

M&M closed at Rs 705.6 a piece, up 10.8 per cent – the highest in 18 months. A buzz on the Street that the company may put more loss making subsidiaries on the block also added to the rally.

Tata Motors’ shares ended at Rs 173.6, a piece up 9.8 per cent—the highest in 33 months. Besides, the macro factors, including progress in the development of the Covid-19 vaccine, company specific factors also helped the rally, said analysts. A relatively lower valuation compared to peers has also helped, they pointed out.

“Post the unlock and a positive development on the vaccine front, there is rotational trade and money is flowing out of pharma and IT stocks into the old economy stocks like aviation and auto leading to a rally,” said Aditya Makharia,” analyst at HDFC Securities. The micro factors like a good festive season have also added to the rally, he pointed out.

In M&M’s case, it’s the strong volume run of the tractors during the recently concluded festive season and company’s resolve to shutter loss making units that has reposed investors’ confidence. In a post earnings investor call, the company’s management said, it is on track for achieving an 18 per cent return on equity.

Investors have been taking note. Since the beginning of FY21, Mahindra stocks have gained 32.8 per cent. Month-to-date, it’s up 6.2 per cent.

Company’s sharp focus on capital allocation including the board’s decision not to invest in SsangYong was an important one and “signaled to our investors that we are serious about capital allocation,” Anish Shah, group chief financial officer and MD and CEO designate, M&M told Business Standard in a recent interview. The next re-rating will happen once the company’s international subsidiaries turn around and start contributing to earnings, he had pointed out.

It was also day of high gains for The shares of Tata Group flagship surged for the third straight day on Wednesday. The stock hit a 9-month high on the expectation of improvement in demand outlook. It was trading at its highest level since February 17, 2020. In the past month, it has outperformed the market by surging 33 per cent, as compared to a 10 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Despite the headwinds caused by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, both and M&M reported a healthy operational performance in July-September (Q2FY21) with margins advancing on back of stringent cost control and benign raw material prices.

“We upgrade Tata Motors to BUY (ADD earlier) as the OEM will benefit from an improving demand outlook, cost-cutting initiatives, and better FCF generation,” wrote Makharia in a November 11 research report on Tata Motors.

Jaguar Land Rover’s retail volumes are improving from Covid lows, and system inventories are normalising, it said, adding that it envisages a double-digit volume growth at JLR over FY22/23E (12/11%).

“The luxury OEM has turned free cash flow positive (+GBP 463m in 2Q), a trend which we expect would sustain over FY22/23E,” said the HDFC report.

Meanwhile, the loss-making India PV business has turned the corner and reported a positive margin, driven by robust market share gains. This will improve domestic cash flows and make the PV business more attractive for potential partners, it added.

Analysts are also optimistic of a strong operational performance of M&M. Driven by positive rural sentiment the upward trajectory continued in domestic tractors with growth of 18 per cent for M&M and 9 per cent for Escorts, in October, according to an Emkay Global Research report. “We expect H2FY21 volume performance to be positive across PVs, two wheelers and tractors,” said the report. M&M is one of the top picks for the brokerage.