Tata Motors to export electric buses after winning tenders in 6 states

aims to export its newly launched electric buses to SAARC countries after winning supply tenders by six state transport undertakings in India.

“We have made a huge investment in the development and design of our electric buses, which is an indigenous product and conforms to our ‘Made in India’ commitment,” Rohit Srivastava, vice president and head (buses), told Business Standard in Lucknow.

“We would definitely like to explore the export market for our electric buses, especially the SAARC region,” Srivastava said about the vehicles manufactured in Dharwad in Karnataka.

The company on Sunday delivered the first of 40 electric buses, which are priced at Rs 1 crore each, to Lucknow City Transport Services Limited

has won tenders to supply 255 buses in Lucknow, Jammu, Kolkata, Indore, Guwahati and Jaipur. In all, Tata Motors has won contracts for supplying 62% of the total bus requirement across 10 cities.

The company is bullish about the growth of in the country over the next five years. “We currently have 51%-52% market share of the commercial vehicles space in India and we would want to retain our market share under the category too,” Srivastava said.