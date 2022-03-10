Tata Power partners Enviro to install EV charging points in Gurugram

-
ALSO READ
Carzonrent, Fortum entities look to roll out 965 EVs, 3,200 charging points
World Bank group imposes 20-month debarment on Ramky Enviro Engineers
Fitbit Charge 5 review: Expensive but an impressive smart band overall
Hero MotoCorp joins hands with BPCL to set up charging infra for 2W EVs
EV charging stations expand 2.5 times in 9 cities including Delhi, Mumbai
-
Electric-vehicle charging infra provider Tata Power has collaborated with Enviro - the facility management wing of real estate developer Vatika Group - to install 59 EV charging points at its properties here.
The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations across the properties of Vatika Group in the city.
These chargers will be made available as public charging stations and semi-public based on the nature of the premises.
Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV, Tata Power said, "Our collaboration with the Vatika Group to deploy electric vehicle charging stations in Gurugram is proof of our relentless support to green mobility. The millennial city will see EV adoption at a far faster rate as a result of our partnership, and will set an example for other cities in terms of EV adoption".
Tata Power has been rapidly setting up EV charging infrastructure across the country, helping India adopt environment-friendly mobility.
"Latest estimate shows a need of more than 4,00,000 EV charging stations in the country by 2026. We at Enviro are equally excited about this collaboration with Tata Power, as this pre-empts the customer's ever-growing curiosity regarding the EV. This would indeed increase the acceptability among the masses and push the use case for EV as the new choice," Ajay Kumar Singh, President and CEO, Enviro, said.
Tata Power has deployed over 1,300 EV charging points across different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy and smooth customer experience.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU