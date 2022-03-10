Agribazaar launches remote sensing crop model to help in precision farming

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
Crop prices poised for record, signaling further food price pain
Why is JioMart's B2B model bad news for wholesale distributors?
What is the Model Tenancy Act?
Microsoft launches Surface Pro X 2-in-1 in India, price starts at Rs 93,999
-
Leading farm marketplace Agribazaar on Thursday said it has launched a 'remote sensing crop model' that will help farmers implement precision farming naturally.
Over 10 lakh additional farmers are expected to benefit from this service in the next 12 months. Currently, the services are being offered to over three lakh farmers registered with Agribazaar, the company said in a statement.
Agribazaar added that it was offering remote sensing crop model for the first time in India, while it is available globally.
The Government of India has chosen Agribazaar as one of the partners alongside Microsoft India for its India agri-stack programme, which will widely use this technology, it said.
Speaking on the launch, Agribazaar co-founder and Managing Director Amit Mundawala said this model will help millions of Indian small farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) do farming in a lesser risk-prone manner, incurring fewer expenses and higher yield.
Additionally, the method helps replenish earth by avoiding excessive use of agri-nutrients, water and tilling. "We are the first agri start-up to offer such a service in India," he added.
The model considers soil properties, weather parameters and geographic location. Based on this, it benefits farmers with a data-based decision-making system.
The model aims to address the farmers these questions: What, when and how to sow besides giving the crop calendar and telling farmers when to harvest, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU