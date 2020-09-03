Tata Power wins Rs 490 cr defence order for all-weather rocket system

Private power producer on Thursday said the company’s strategic engineering division has won a contract worth Rs 490 crore from the defence ministry.

In its statement, said, “The Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the company has signed the Pinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.” Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher System is an all-weather indirect fire artillery system. The contract entails two Regiments of Pinaka Multiple Launcher System.

added, the execution period for the contract is 31 Months after accord of Bulk Production Clearance (BPC) after the First off Production Model (FOPM) is validated.