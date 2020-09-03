JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

APEC expects 40% increase in apparel exports led by medical textiles
Business Standard

Tata Power wins Rs 490 cr defence order for all-weather rocket system

Contract to be executed in 31 Months after accord of Bulk Production Clearance, and once First off Production Model is validated

Topics
Tata Power | defence sector | rocket

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

tata power
Tata Power added, the execution period for the contract is 31 Months after accord of Bulk Production Clearance (BPC) after the First off Production Model (FOPM) is validated.

Private power producer Tata Power on Thursday said the company’s strategic engineering division has won a contract worth Rs 490 crore from the defence ministry.

In its statement, Tata Power said, “The Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the company has signed the Pinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.” Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher Rocket System is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system. The contract entails two Regiments of Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System.

Tata Power added, the execution period for the contract is 31 Months after accord of Bulk Production Clearance (BPC) after the First off Production Model (FOPM) is validated.
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 16:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU