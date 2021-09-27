Tata Projects wins Rs 2,100 cr Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project phase-1

announced on Monday that the company has secured an order of approximately Rs 2,100 crore for Phase-1 of Peripheral Ring Road Project (Northern Port Access Road) connecting strategically important Ennore Port with Thatchur on AH-45 on the national highway network.

The contract includes the Link Road to Outer Ring Road from the Northern Port Access Road. The six-laned project will have a total length of 25.38 km, including a 1.4-km bridge over Buckingham Canal. The contract is targeted for completion in three years. There will be 26 structures in the project, including eight major bridges, eight minor ones, two road-over-bridges, seven vehicle underpasses/vehicle overpasses and one interchange. It will also include 29.38 km of drains and 41.88 km of retaining wall.

“Once completed, this project will reduce traffic congestion and travel time, while enhancing road safety and operational efficiency of highways. The overall quality of lives of citizens living in nearby communities will improve and economic growth will receive an impetus,” said a company statement.