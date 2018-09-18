Tata Sky, Skyworth join hands to develop next-generation set-top box

-
Skyworth Digital, the world's largest original design manufacturing (ODM) for set-top-boxes has been selected by Tata Sky to supply its newest DVB-S2 set-top box.
Skyworth Digital continues to develop its network of strategic technology partners throughout the pay-tv ecosystem, to enable operators to not only reduce the time-to-market to launch leading-edge solutions but to simplify their delivery too, with pre-integrated and pre-certified products.
"We believe in working with the best in the industry as we owe that to our subscribers. Skyworth has been working successfully in this field with growing reliability and innovations. We look forward to this partnership, to continue bringing high-quality devices to our subscribers, making consuming content a delightful experience," said Chief Technology Officer, Tata Sky, Yigs Riza.
"Thanks to Tata Sky's trust, we are honoured to be their partner. Skyworth has been delivering set-top box and broadband products to India for over ten years, and have established significant sales and service presences in the region. Skyworth hopes to grow together with Tata Sky in India, a dynamic and rapidly-growing market, to provide high-quality and cost-effective products for the region," said Stephen Hau, SVP International of Skyworth Digital.
Skyworth Digital is exhibiting its latest STB and OTT solutions at IBC, RAI Amsterdam from 14-18 September, in Hall 1 stand D15.
Tata Sky and Skyworth Digital signed a contract to launch Pay TV Set-Top Box at IBC 2018.
