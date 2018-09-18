Tata Sky, Skyworth join hands to develop next-generation set-top box

Skyworth Digital, the world's largest original design manufacturing (ODM) for set-top-boxes has been selected by to supply its newest

continues to develop its network of strategic technology partners throughout the ecosystem, to enable operators to not only reduce the time-to-market to launch leading-edge solutions but to simplify their delivery too, with pre-integrated and pre-certified products.

"We believe in working with the best in the industry as we owe that to our subscribers. Skyworth has been working successfully in this field with growing reliability and innovations. We look forward to this partnership, to continue bringing high-quality devices to our subscribers, making consuming content a delightful experience," said Chief Technology Officer, Tata Sky, Yigs Riza.

"Thanks to Tata Sky's trust, we are honoured to be their partner. Skyworth has been delivering and broadband products to India for over ten years, and have established significant sales and service presences in the region. Skyworth hopes to grow together with in India, a dynamic and rapidly-growing market, to provide high-quality and cost-effective products for the region," said Stephen Hau, SVP International of

is exhibiting its latest STB and solutions at IBC, RAI Amsterdam from 14-18 September, in Hall 1 stand D15.

and Skyworth Digital signed a contract to launch Pay TV at IBC 2018.