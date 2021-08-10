Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

-
-
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The meeting took place at the Parliament office of the finance minister.
"Shri N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, calls on Smt @nsitharaman," the finance ministry said in a tweet.
It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.
Meanwhile, the World Bank Group Managing Director Anshula Kant also met the finance minister during the day.
"Smt @kanshula, managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank Group, calls on Smt @nsitharaman," the ministry said in another tweet.
