Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Chairman on Tuesday met

The meeting took place at the Parliament office of the

"Shri N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, calls on Smt @nsitharaman," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the World Bank Group Managing Director Anshula Kant also met the during the day.

"Smt @kanshula, managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank Group, calls on Smt @nsitharaman," the ministry said in another tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)