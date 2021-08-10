MCG officials yet to initiate inquiry against IL&FS for flouting norms

Despite demands of action by the councillors of the Municipal Corporation of (MCG) against IL&FS (the concessionaire for handling C&D waste) for flouting MCG norms during the house meeting held on July 30 and despite Mayor Madhu Azad who had also ordered an inquiry, the MCG officials have yet to take any action against the firm.

The councillors had alleged that the MCG had allotted IL&FS to process the debris, but it is alleged that the company has given its work to some other agency, which is completely against the agreement.

MCG Commissioner had also ensured action against the company if any laxity was found against it but the same is still pending.

According to sources, the company has accepted that it had sublet the work to other agencies, despite this the civic body officials have yet to initiate any further action against the company.

The MCG has signed a 20-year agreement with IL&FS for the disposal of debris in the city. As per the agreement that the company cannot sublet its work to any other agency, despite this, the company has sublet the debris disposal work to other agency which is completely against the agreement.

After the matter came to light, on July 30, Mayor Madhu Azad had ordered an inquiry which was submitted by August 4 at the Mayor office but even after ten days, the investigation has not been completed to date.

"Pradeep Ahlawat, Joint Commissioner zone-1 has been entrusted with the responsibility of transparent investigation into the matter. During the probe, if the company is found violating the rules of the agreement, then the strictest action will be taken against the company. Corruption will never be tolerated in the MCG," Madhu Azad, Mayor, MCG had said.

"We have sold our waste management businesses under IL&FS Environment in April 2021 as a part of the Resolution Process," the spokesman for IL&FS had said.

