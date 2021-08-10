Amazon to soon directly address claims over faulty marketplace products

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Amazon violated employees' rights by firing outspoken workers: Labour board
Amazon expects spring windfall as US economy reopens, posts record profits
Amazon announces Prime Day sale in select countries on June 21-22
Flipkart plans to expand grocery services to over 70 cities in six months
-
Amazon has announced that it is updating its return policy to make it easier for customers to file complaints over defective products from third party marketplace sellers.
Starting September 1, users will be able to contact Amazon directly with a property damage or personal injury claim and then Amazon will connect you with the seller.
If it determines a complaint is valid, Amazon will directly pay out any claims under $1,000, reports Engadget.
"Claims under $1,000 account for more than 80 per cent of cases in our store and Amazon will bear these costs and not seek reimbursement from sellers who abide by our policies and hold valid insurance," the company said.
"Sellers will be kept informed at every step so they can continue to ensure their products are safe," it added.
Amazon noted that it may also step in for claims over $1,000 if the seller is unresponsive. It may also address customer concerns if a claim is rejected by the seller, though "sellers will continue to have the opportunity to defend their product against the claim," it said.
The company will vet the claims using independent insurance fraud experts and its own fraud and abuse detection systems.
According to the report, currently, Amazon encourages customers to contact third-party sellers directly with complaints about products. That left users to fend mostly for themselves following accidents caused by faulty or dangerous products.
A short list of those includes defective carbon monoxide detectors, hair dryers without required shock protection and flammable clothing for kids, according to a complaint from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the report said.
The new policy comes after complaints from lawmakers and consumer organisations about the proliferation of counterfeit, faulty and even dangerous products sold on Amazon's sprawling third-party marketplace, it added.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU