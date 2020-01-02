Tata Sons moves SC against NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry: TV reports

The Tata Group has moved the against a tribunal order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the holding company, said TV reports on Thursday.

Mistry had contested his removal as chairman in 2016, accusing the group of not following due process and alleged inappropriate interference in the company’s affairs by family patriarch and the conglomerate’s former chairman, Ratan Tata.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on December 18 sided with Mistry, deeming the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as group chairman illegal and asked Ratan Tata not to interfere with matters.

Tata Sons, the holding company, had four weeks to file an appeal with the