Tata Sons selected as winning bidder for Air India: Bloomberg report

has been selected as the winning bidder for the debt-laden state-run airline Air India, Bloomberg reported.

A panel of ministers accepted a proposal from officials recommending the salt-to-software conglomerate ahead of an offer from Ajay Singh, promoter of India's airline operator Spicejet Ltd, the report said.

A spokesperson for declined to comment. A finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters message seeking comment, while declined to comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been pushing to sell its entire interest in the loss-making airline, kept aloft by a bailout since 2012.

The government loses nearly 200 million rupees every day to run the national carrier, which has accumulated losses of over 700 billion rupees ($9.53 billion), officials have said.

An effort to auction a majority stake almost three years ago drew no bids, forcing the government to ease the terms. It had also extended the deadline multiple times due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)