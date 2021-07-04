Tata Steel April-June crude steel output up 55% YoY to 4.62 million tonnes

Tata Steel crude steel production grew 55 per cent in Q1FY22 to 4.62 million tonnes as against the same period last year which was impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the stringent nationwide lockdown.
Tata Steel India deliveries increased by 42 per cent in the period under review to 4.15 million tonnes on a year-on-year basis.
During the quarter, the company's crude steel production declined 2.6 per cent sequentially due to the supply of over 47,800 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to hospitals amid the second Covid-19 wave.
Steel deliveries also declined 11 per cent sequentially due to partial lockdowns announced by some states and temporary shutdowns in few steel consuming sectors amid the second Covid-19 wave.
Exports offset the impact, rising to 16 per cent of the total sales as against 11 per cent in Q4FY21. The domestic market has been improving since mid-June 2021 with easing lockdowns, said the company.
Tata Steel Europe’s Steel output grew 27 per cent year-on-year to 2.73 million tonnes; Steel deliveries rose 19 per cent.
Tata Steel Southeast Asia’s Steel production grew 49 per cent YoY, while steel deliveries were up 50 per cent in the period under review.
Tata Steel India has undertaken several vaccination drives it said at all of its operating locations. Currently, around 82 per cent of its employees are vaccinated for the first dose.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU