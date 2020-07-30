JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hit by Covid-19, Westlife Development posts net loss of Rs 57.5 cr in Q1

Low-value focus a loose fit for India's textiles and clothing sector
Business Standard

Tata Steel BSL slips into red, posts Rs 650 cr net loss in June quarter

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 111 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Tata Steel BSL said in a BSE filing

Topics
Tata Steel BSL | Q1 results | Steel Industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

steel, bhsuhan steel, tata steel, tata steel BSL, IBC, insolvency
The company's total expenses stood at Rs 3,360 crore as compared with Rs 4,318 crore in April-June of 2019-20 fiscal.

Tata Steel BSL Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 650 crore in the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of reduced income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 111 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Tata Steel BSL said in a BSE filing.

Total income fell to Rs 2,710 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 4,359 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's total expenses stood at Rs 3,360 crore as compared with Rs 4,318 crore in April-June of 2019-20 fiscal.

Tata Steel BSL further said the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing mobility restrictions to ensure the health and safety of employees and other stakeholders impacted the company's crude steel production during April, May, and part of June 2020.

Crude steel production during June quarter stood at 0.66 million tonnes.

"During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the company incurred fixed production overheads (including depreciation) amounting to Rs 681 crore," it said.
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 23:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU