Tata Steel leaves Indian Steel Association; Narendran quits president post

has withdrawn its membership from the (ISA), an apex steel industry body. Subsequent to it, the company's CEO and Managing Director (MD) has also stepped down from the Presidentship of the Association, tenure of which was scheduled to end in August.

An ISA President is elected for a period of two years.





ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland reports zero sales in April as lockdown adds to woes

Confirming the development, a spokesperson said, " has withdrawn its membership from the (ISA) owing to various considerations. Accordingly, T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, has stepped down from his position as the incumbent President, ISA."

Leading steelmakers such as JSW Steel, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JSPL) and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Ltd are members of the ISA.

Narendran is also a member of the Executive Committee of the World Steel Association.