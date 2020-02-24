Tata Steel major supplier of steel to Namaste Trump venue, Motera stadium

on Monday said that three-fourth of the steel rebars supplied for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Motera came from the steel producer.

The world’s largest cricket stadium, the venue for ‘Namaste Trump’ event to welcome US President Donald Trump, is made up of Tata Tiscon rebars which constitute 11,000 tonne steel rebars that make 75 per cent of the total rebar (15,000 tonne) requirement for the project, said the company in its release.

One of the unique features of this project is that out of 11,000 tonne of rebars provided, 8,400 tonne of steel was supplied in the cut and bend form (Tiscon Readybuild) besides supply of 41,000 pieces of couplers and 84,000 threads.

Tiscon Readybuild is a construction solution wherein an off-site rebar processing is done at specialized Readybuild service center enabling supplies of rebars in customised shapes and sizes, thus reducing steel wastage at site and expediting delivery of projects, explained in its release.

“For this particular project, we have provided customised products that eliminate the wastage of steel, thus contributing towards our goal of sustainability,” the release quoted Peeyush Gupta, vice president, steel (marketing & sales) as saying.

Motera cricket stadium, located in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, has the seating capacity of 110,000.