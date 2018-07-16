Tata Teleservices registers India Inc's biggest loss at Rs 275 billion

Tata Teleservices, which transferred its wireless services business to Bharti Airtel in October last year for free, has reported India Inc’s biggest loss ever at Rs 274.7 billion for the fiscal year ended March 2018 — due to write-offs taken on its wireless service business. The company’s net worth stood eroded at a negative Rs 452 billion in the same period as Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran sets the house in order.

Bankers privy to the development said despite the huge losses, the company has paid all its loans on time. There was not a single ...