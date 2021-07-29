Tata Teleservices, Zoom partner for unified communication solutions

-
Telecom operator Tata Teleservices and web-based video conferencing company Zoom on Thursday announced a partnership for unified communications solution for enterprises and individuals.
The partnership will take the reach of Zoom to enterprises in around 60 cities where Tata Teleservices has a presence.
"We are happy to collaborate with Zoom to offer enterprises a seamless and superior unified video communications experience on our high-capacity digital connectivity Network," Tata Teleservices Senior Vice President for Product and Marketing, Vishal Rally said in a statement.
Tata Teleservices will provide support to Zoom based unified communications solutions for organisations across industry segments such as banking and financial services, healthcare, IT-enabled businesses, and education.
"Zoom is invested in and committed to India, and we are very proud to help many Indian businesses, hospitals, academia, and other organizations stay connected.
"Together with Tata Teleservices' robust network and reach, we plan to provide a world-class video communications experience and extend our footprint in India, while meeting the new and constantly changing needs of the local market," Zoom General Manager and Head of India, Sameer Raje said.
