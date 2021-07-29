Zensar reveals new logo in first rebranding drive in almost two decades

Pune-based technology services firm on Thursday changed its logo and a new brand identity, its first major rebranding in almost two decades.

The new identity, while marking the new engineering-centric strategy, continues to underscore Zensar’s strong foundation of innovation, customer centricity and award-winning people-first culture, the firm said in a statement.

The rebranding comes on the back of strategic investments in building capabilities that help businesses take disruptive experiences and products to market with velocity, the firm said.

“The new Zensar is at the cusp of an exciting future that will bring enhanced value and sustainable growth for its clients, investors and its people. The new identity symbolizes a modern, agile and vibrant Zensar ready to take on greater challenges. Our clients can look forward to an innovative partner that brings the power of engineering to turn ideas into winning products and experiences,” said Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises

and

Zensar has been focused on driving our clients’ digital transformation agenda since the past

few years.

“Our focus as an organization has always been to create a fun, inclusive and empowering place for the best talent in the world, build smart connections through collaboration and and enable fresh directions for our clients. Now, with the power of agile software engineering, coupled with data-driven insight and cloud-native platforms, our clients can move towards fresh directions with purpose and velocity,” said Ajay S. Bhutoria, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director,

As businesses’ own understanding of digital transformation matures, we have continually updated our competency, partnerships and service offerings. Today, in a

thoroughly changed world, the true benefits of Digital Transformation, Agility and Velocity

have come to the fore.

Zensar said its new brand is about Speed+Direction=Velocity