Tata Trusts appoints Siddharth Sharma as CEO, Aparna Uppaluri as COO

-
ALSO READ
Head of Tata Trusts may be disallowed from heading a Tata Group company
Tata Trusts to earn Rs 267 cr as dividend income from Tata Sons in FY22
Ratan Tata's close confidant Mehli Mistry to join two Tata Trusts
Tata Trusts CEO N Srinath retires, new chief to be announced soon
Ratan Tata sets up new endowment trust, likely to fund charities in future
-
The Trustees of Tata Trusts today appointed former government official Siddharth Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trusts today.
The trusts, chaired by Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata, also appointed Aparna Uppaluri as the Chief Operating Officer. Both appointments will take effect on April 1 of this year.
A Tata Trusts statement said Sharma has been in government service for two decades, where he handled important assignments in key ministries of the government, and as the financial advisor to the 13th and 14th Presidents of India. Later, he joined the Tata group where he has been heading the newly formed sustainability portfolio.
Aparna Uppaluri was earlier working with the Ford Foundation for 20 years. She served as programme director to oversee different verticals at the Ford Foundation.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 20:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU