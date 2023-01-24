JUST IN
Business Standard

Tata Trusts appoints Siddharth Sharma as CEO, Aparna Uppaluri as COO

Both appointments will take effect on April 1 of this year

Topics
Tata Trusts | Ratan Tata

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Both appointments are effective April 1 this year

The Trustees of Tata Trusts today appointed former government official Siddharth Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trusts today.

The trusts, chaired by Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata, also appointed Aparna Uppaluri as the Chief Operating Officer. Both appointments will take effect on April 1 of this year.

A Tata Trusts statement said Sharma has been in government service for two decades, where he handled important assignments in key ministries of the government, and as the financial advisor to the 13th and 14th Presidents of India. Later, he joined the Tata group where he has been heading the newly formed sustainability portfolio.

Aparna Uppaluri was earlier working with the Ford Foundation for 20 years. She served as programme director to oversee different verticals at the Ford Foundation.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 20:10 IST

