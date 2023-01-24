Tata Trusts appoints Siddharth Sharma as CEO, Aparna Uppaluri as COO

The Trustees of today appointed former government official Siddharth Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trusts today.

The trusts, chaired by Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata, also appointed Aparna Uppaluri as the Chief Operating Officer. Both appointments will take effect on April 1 of this year.

A statement said Sharma has been in government service for two decades, where he handled important assignments in key ministries of the government, and as the financial advisor to the 13th and 14th Presidents of India. Later, he joined the Tata group where he has been heading the newly formed sustainability portfolio.

Aparna Uppaluri was earlier working with the Ford Foundation for 20 years. She served as programme director to oversee different verticals at the Ford Foundation.