Tata Trusts to upgrade 4 govt hospitals in UP, Maha to Covid-19 centre

on Thursday announced that it is upgrading four government hospital buildings, two in and two in Maharashtra, into treatment centres.

According to an official statement, a 50-bed hospital in Sangli and 106-bed hospital in Buldhana of Maharashtra, 168-bed hospital in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 106-bed hospital in Gonda of will be upgraded in the next four to six weeks.

It said that the facilities, including both in-patient and out-patient wings, will be permanent and enduringly enhance health care in their locations, even after the immediate purpose is met.

The Trusts' intervention comes after its Chairman Ratan N Tata said that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the Covid-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face.

"The treatment centres in are in collaboration with a partner organisation. The decision to upgrade existing infrastructure was to bring speed and make use, wherever possible, of existing capabilities and services. The Trusts are attempting to hand over the facilities by June 15, 2020," said in the statement.



It also said that each hospital will be armed with critical care capabilities, minor operation theatres, basic pathology and radiology, facilities for dialysis and blood storage and telemedicine units.

" is harnessing its experience in establishing cancer care facilities and connected service providers to modernise these hospitals. The construction is being done by Tata Projects Limited, the design is by Edifice Consultants Pvt Limited, and equipment are being sourced from leading manufacturers," the statement further said.

"The Trusts have already begun donating to State governments and individual hospitals Personal Protection Equipment, including coveralls, N95/KN95 masks, surgical masks, gloves and goggles. So far, PPE supplies have gone out to about 26 States and Union Territories," it added.

This is the third such intervention by the Trusts to support the fight against

The statement said that the Trusts have also done a pan-India community outreach to induce adoption of health practices, as promoted by the Government of India, in rural areas to prevent the spread of Covid-19.