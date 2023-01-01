JUST IN
Domestic passenger vehicles sales up 23% to record of 3.79 mn units in 2022
Business bites: How have winners of Shark Tank India 1 fared so far
Hyundai Motor India sales rise 18.2% to 57,852 units in December 2022
Skoda Auto India posts 48% jump in sales at 4,788 units in December
Housing, infra push drives industrial majors into Rs 60,000 cr paints biz
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales drop 3.8% to 10,421 units in December
Maruti Suzuki India posts 9% drop in wholesales at 1,39,347 units in Dec
JSW Group mulls foray into EVs, to manufacture 4-wheelers: Seshagiri Rao
Over 98,000 unsold homes in Delhi-NCR at 2022-end: PropTiger report
Torrent escalates Reliance Capital bid war against Hinduja to RBI
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Domestic passenger vehicles sales up 23% to record of 3.79 mn units in 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tatas readying Air India's low-cost arm AIX Connect to expand flights

Authorised share capital doubled to Rs 10,000 cr; borrowing limit raised from Rs 2,800 cr to Rs 4,500 cr

Topics
Tata group | Air India

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Tata Group is getting Air India's low-cost subsidiary AIX Connect financially ready in order to expand its flight operations. It has raised AIX Connect's authorised share capital from Rs 5,200 crore to Rs 10,000 crore and increased its borrowing limit from Rs 2,800 crore and Rs 4,500 crore.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata group

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 18:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU