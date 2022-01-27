Tatas to focus on improving Air India's On-Time-Performance: Report

-
ALSO READ
Air India returns to Tatas after group puts in winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr
Work to monetise Alliance Air, 3 other AI subsidiaries to start: DIPAM Secy
Tata Motors lost 91 people from its ecosystem due to Covid: Chandrasekaran
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
Air India deal: Tatas back in the cockpit after decades of resistance
-
The Tata Group, which is set to take over Air India on Thursday, will focus on improving the airlines' On-Time-Performance, sources said.
Tata will make big changes after the formal handover of Air India. The maximum emphasis will be given to ensure that all Air India aircraft fly on time, sources told ANI.
Tata Group has also planned several other changes. There will be changes in seating arrangements and also the dress of the cabin crew. Tata is a leading player in the hotel business and it will give top priority to improve the quality of food in the airline, sources said.
According to an Air India official, a recorded message of Ratan Tata will be played out on board in all Air India aircraft.
Tata Sons won bid for acquiring the national for Rs 18,000 crore, the government announced in October 2021, marking the end of the process to privatise the national carrier with the government approving its disinvestment.
The bid was filed by Tata Sons wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd. Tata Sons were up against Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh-led consortium, which had bid Rs 15,100 crore.
After Tata Sons won the bid, the Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran termed it as a "historic moment" and said the Group's endeavour will be to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU