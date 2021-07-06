TCS enters strategic partnership with OTT streaming platform SonyLIV

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) entered into a strategic partnership with India’s premier OTT streaming platform, SonyLIV, to help create an innovative business model enabled by digital technologies, enhance customer experience, and pave the path to future growth.

The partnership will leverage TCS’ next-gen digital capabilities, global expertise, domain knowledge and innovation ecosystem to define SonyLIV’s platform transformation roadmap for India and global markets. will help enhance its core OTT platform to leverage AI and machine learning to provide personalized experiences to subscribers across devices. It will also help SonyLIV use data and insights to monetize content and create new revenue streams.

Danish Khan, Business Head, SonyLIV, Entertainment Television and Studio Next, said, “We are delighted to have on board as our technology partner. We will work closely with the leadership team in India, US and UK to enhance the user experience of SonyLIV.”

Additionally, TCS will set up an Experience Design Center leveraging its innovation labs, where it will deploy its Location Independent Agile Model to accelerate innovation by rapidly prototyping and helping SonyLIV launch new best-in-class features ahead of the market. The partnership will help SonyLIV reimagine the customer experience and engagement, enhance its brand, establish competitive differentiation in the marketplace and drive growth.

Ujjwal Mathur, Country Head, TCS India, said: “Through this partnership, TCS will bring its deep domain knowledge in the media and OTT industry along with world-class technology capabilities to enable SonyLIV to innovate at speed and scale. TCS will leverage its global innovation ecosystem to introduce next-gen immersive and interactive features to enrich the overall customer experience.”