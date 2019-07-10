TCS hires 30,000 graduates, highest in 5 years; women workforce at 36%

(TCS) has issued over 30,000 joining letters to fresh graduates, of which 12,356 employees came on board in the April-June quarter, the highest in five years. The remaining are expected to join the second quarter of the current fiscal. As of June 30, 2019, the total headcount at TCS stood at 436,641 and the percentage of women in the workforce rose to 36.1 per cent, it added.





The company had trained over 315,000 employees in digital technologies and 361,000 employees in Agile methods. The IT services rate attrition stood at 11.5%.

'The vibrant, enriching workplace and best-In-class retention rates at TCS are a key competitive differentiator. Customers value the lower attrition because of results. In greater stability and fewer disruptions in our service delivery. Moreover, TCS account teams are better placed to retain the contextual knowledge gaIned over time, and use that to build differentiated solutions tailored to each customer's unique requirements," said Milind Lakkad, Global Head, Human Resources.



On Tuesday, TCS reported a profit of Rs 8,131 crore in Q1 of the current financial year 2019-20, up 10.8 per cent from Q1 of previous fiscal. The net profit in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year was Rs 7,340 crore.

The Q1 FY 20 revenue grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 38,172 crore due to strong performance from its key banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment, said India's biggest software services company.



The company has also announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share.