TCS iON opens National Qualifier Test to corporates for job opportunities

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services said that its National Qualifier Test (NQT) will now be a common gateway test for several participating corporates for their fresher recruitment programmes.
The company said that the standardised test will provide candidates with access to open positions at multiple corporate levels, while helping corporates get an in-depth understanding of the applicant's cognitive abilities, and reduce evaluation overheads.
“With the launch of this unique National Qualifier Test, we are giving millions of young jobseekers an opportunity to work for India's top corporates. This high-quality standardised test will provide subscribing corporates with a well-rounded evaluation of candidates' abilities, and access to quality talent across the nation at speed and scale," said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON.
The NQT will be conducted every quarter and the score will be valid for two years.
The first test, which will be available for free, will be held from October 24-26. Registrations are open until October 17. Candidates can take the test multiple times to improve their scores.
Ramaswamy said "everything about TCS National Qualifier Test is different than our other offerings for the educational institutions. We cannot draw a comparison between them."
"TCS has opened its NQT to all corporates and to students of all streams, to democratise the talent search and put a spotlight on the top talent in nook and corner of our country. This is two-way democratisation - access to top talent for corporates and access to jobs for talented job seekers," the company said.
Young professionals with up to two years of experience, as well as students from any stream, currently enrolled in pre-final/ final year of undergraduate or postgraduate programs, can apply for the test and gain an edge in a competitive job market. The test acts as a single-window for job opportunities across leading organisations including IT, BFSI, manufacturing, pharma, and FMCG sectors, including TCS.
Candidates can take the test from the comfort of their homes.
To ensure inclusion, candidates who do not have access to the necessary infrastructure at home, can take the test from a TCS iON center.
The test will focus on general abilities covering verbal, numerical and reasoning abilities to arrive at the normalized NQT Score that can be presented to corporates as a demonstration of the candidates cognitive abilities. A subject NQT, focused on programming is also being planned, keeping in mind the huge demand for this skill in the IT industry.
The company said TCS iON intends to continuously improve the test design to provide employers with a better understanding of candidates abilities.
