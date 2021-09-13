TCS, NXP Semiconductors announce tie up for digital transformation

India’s will help Dutch semiconductor manufacturer NXP in improving user experience and accelerate its digital transformation, said the two on Monday.

NXP Semiconductor works in automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. It selected TCS as its strategic partner to drive its integrated IT services strategy across applications, IT infrastructure and workplace services spanning enterprise, manufacturing and engineering functions.

Leveraging its unique Machine First approach, contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry and proven capabilities across next-gen technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation, TCS will develop a business-centric operating model that harnesses synergies across the value chain.

“TCS demonstrated an understanding of NXP's environment and identified transformational opportunities. They will be a crucial partner in building our vision of an agile and lean IT environment that is essential to keep pace with our ever-growing drive to innovate," said Olli Hyyppa, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, NXP Semiconductors.

TCS will accelerate NXP’s cloud adoption to further enhance business agility and build a digital foundation that supports the Dutch company’s growth.

"We are delighted to expand our decade-long strategic partnership with NXP to help them build a new future-ready digital core and drive The new IT operating model will be better aligned with business and will leverage our Machine First philosophy to drive leaner, more resilient operations, elevating the user experience and enhancing NXP’s future growth," said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS.