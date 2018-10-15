TCS reports strong numbers, product business grows faster in Q2

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS') double-digit revenues growth (both in constant currency as well as $ terms) in the Q2FY19 was not only supplemented by large deal wins but also got a leg up from its product and platform business.

Though TCS does not give the breakdown of the revenue from products and platforms separately, the company clubs these numbers under the 'regional markets & others’ vertical segment, which witnessed 19.8 per cent growth on year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis and 7.3 per cent in sequential term in the ...