TCS to hire 35,000 more in H2FY22 after reaching 43,000 fresher hiring goal

During Q2FY22, the firm's attrition inched up to 11.9%. Though the number is lower than those of other players, it is higher than TCS' in own attrition in the past few quarters

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it will be hiring an additional 35,000 in the second half of FY22. The company has already crossed the target of hiring 43,000 freshers in the first half of the fiscal.

With demand back accelerated by digital transformation, companies across the sector have been rushing to campuses to hire more engineers.

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 the company saw its attrition inch up to 11.9 per cent. Though the number is lower than those of other industry players, when compared to past few quarters of TCS, is seems high.

During Q1FY22, TCS had reported attrition of 8.6 per cent and for Q4 of FY21 it had seen attrition touch 7.2 per cent.

The need to hire freshers can be seen in the subdued margin growth for the quarter which was impacted due to higher expenses on sub-contractors among others.

First Published: Fri, October 08 2021. 19:08 IST

