TD Power Systems net profit dips 7% to Rs 19 crore in Dec quarter

TD Power Systems on Thursday reported a seven per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 19.53 crore for
December quarter 2021-22.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 21.01 crore for the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.
Total income stood at Rs 183.06 crore in the quarter against Rs 170.95 crore in the same period a year ago.
