Business Standard

TD Power Systems net profit dips 7% to Rs 19 crore in Dec quarter

TD Power Systems reported a seven per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 19.53 crore for December quarter 2021-22

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

TD Power Systems on Thursday reported a seven per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 19.53 crore for

December quarter 2021-22.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 21.01 crore for the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.

Total income stood at Rs 183.06 crore in the quarter against Rs 170.95 crore in the same period a year ago.

First Published: Thu, January 27 2022. 21:25 IST

