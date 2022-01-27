Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys' net profit soars to Rs 122 crore in Q3

-
ALSO READ
IMFA to invest Rs 900 crore to boost production from Odisha mines
Govt clears sugar export subsidy worth Rs 1,800 cr so far this season
Would target $300 bn services exports in 2022-23: Export promotion council
ECGC hopes process of IPO listing will be completed by FY 2023 last quarter
What is the road ahead for Indian exports; will momentum continue?
-
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA) on Thursday posted nearly four-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 122.24 crore for December quarter 2021-22, mainly on account of higher income.
The company had logged Rs 32.53 crore PAT during October-December period of 2020-21, IMFA said in a regulatory filing.
During the quarter under review, its total income rose to Rs 658.21 crore from Rs 430.10 crore a year ago.
Total expenses were at Rs 483.63 crore as against Rs 395.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.
In a separate statement, the company said it produced 61,545 tonne of ferrochrome (FeCr) and sold 55,403 tonne of the alloy during December quarter.
The company said it has also made a prepayment of Rs 214 crore towards a long-term debt.
IMFA MD Subhrakant Panda said: Our record performance in the ongoing fiscal has enabled us to prepay long-term debt thereby strengthening balance sheet ahead of our proposed 100,000 tonne per annum ferro chrome expansion."
Headquartered in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), IMFA is India's leading fully integrated producer of value added ferro chrome with capacity of 2.84 lakh tonne per annum.
The company has manufacturing complexes in Therubali and Choudwar backed up by captive power generation of 204.55 MW (including 4.55 MW solar), and owns chrome ore mines in Sukinda and Mahagiri.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU