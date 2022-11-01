JUST IN
After ONGC, BPCL gets interim head in absence of regular appointment
ABB India inaugurates its first smart instrumentation factory in Bengaluru
Uber says autorickshaw service 'under cloud' in Bengaluru, blames price cap
Agritech startup Otipy appoints Rohit Sood as chief business officer
Wheels India reports net profit at Rs 15.14 cr for July-September quarter
TVS Motor Company sells over 300,000 units; sales up by 2% in October 2022
P&G India set up Rs 200-cr 'Technovate Fund' to solve business challenges
Coal India powers productivity spurt, but can it sustain the pace?
GAIL inks agreement with ADNOC to fast-track potential LNG sales
P&G India announces Rs 200 crore 'technovate fund' to solve challenges
You are here: Home » Companies » News
LIC Hsg Finance's Q2 net up 23% to Rs 305 cr on dip in provisions
TVS Motor sales up by 2% in October, sells over 300,000 units
Business Standard

Tech Mahindra working on a policy to allow moonlighting: C P Gurnani

Employees will need prior permission; no-tolerance policy will be followed if they hide, he adds

Topics
Tech Mahindra | Moonlight | C P Gurnani

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

tech mahindra

India’s fifth largest IT services firm Tech Mahindra is working on a policy that will allow moonlighting for its employees, said the management. C P Gurnani, CEO and MD said that the confidence in supporting moonlighting comes because Tech Mahindra is a digital company and not a legacy firm.

“Between legacy and digital, we are a digital company. But of course our, intent is always with boundaries and that does not change,” said Gurnani in a select press briefing in Mumbai post Q2FY23 results.

He added, “We are working on a policy, but we operate in 90 countries and have to adhere to all the labour laws in these geographies. I am happy, if somebody is productive, is complying with all brand guidance, values, customer relationship guidance, and wants to do another job, we are fine. Just take permission and tell us what you are working on.”

Gurnani was of the view that employees should not hide such instances as sometimes this may also add value to their CV. But in cases where employees may get into moonlighting without the prior permission then a ‘no tolerance’ policy will be followed.

Gurnani also denied any plans of deferring any fresher onboarding. “We are investing for future. We think onboarding them and giving them requisite training is anytime better,” he added.

Tech Mahindra managed to bring its attrition to 20 per cent from the 22 per cent in the Q1 FY23. It also added 5,877 employees in Q2, taking its total employee base at 163,912.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tech Mahindra

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 20:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.