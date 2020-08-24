Techgentsia: A village-based video conferencing start-up's Zoom challenge

When Joy Sebastian, from Kerala’s Alappuzha district, completed higher secondary education from a government school 25 years ago, he wanted to become a teacher, passionate as he was about mathematics and science. Never in his wildest dreams did he imagine that he would one day find himself on the national centre stage.

The 44-year-old and his company, Techgentsia Software Technologies, are in the news for having developed a world-class video conferencing solution — and winning a challenge to take on Zoom. The solution, Vconsol, is the Indian equivalent of Zoom, Google Meet, ...