Tejas Networks to invest Rs 750 cr under design-led PLI scheme for telecom

UPL Ltd Q2 net profit rises 25.19%; founder Rajju Shroff steps down as CMD
Tata group | Tejas Networks | PLI scheme

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Group firm Tejas Networks will invest over Rs 750 crore under design-led Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of telecom and networking products, the company said on Tuesday.

Tejas Networks is one of the 42 companies selected for the scheme.

"In its application, the company has committed to make a minimum cumulative capital investment of Rs 750 crore over the scheme period," Tejas said in a regulatory filing.

On Monday, the Department of Telecom granted approval to 42 companies, including 28 MSMEs, under the scheme for telecom and networking products, entailing total committed investment of Rs 4,115 crore by the firms.

Out of them, 17 companies have applied for additional incentive of 1 per cent under the design-led manufacturing criteria.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 23:34 IST

