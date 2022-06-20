Telcos flag concerns about captive network issue ahead of 5G auction

-
ALSO READ
BIF seeks direct spectrum allocation for private 5G networks to enterprises
Start of new era for Indian Telecom: Vaishnaw on 5G spectrum auction
5G drive significant advancement; spectrum base price an issue: Analysts
Decks cleared for 5G auction but will you enjoy the benefits anytime soon?
DoT ignores telcos' protest, favours 5G spectrum sale for captive networks
-
Telecom players raised technical queries related to 5G spectrum auction, and flagged their concerns over issue of private captive networks, during the pre-bid conference held by DoT on Monday.
The auction related pre-bid conference was attended by telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, sources said.
The industry representatives attended the pre bid conference in hybrid mode, with some company executives physically present at the meeting held in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and others attending the meeting, virtually.
Sources said that one of the major issues flagged by the telcos in the Monday meeting related to the issue of private captive networks.
Telcos also sought more clarity on matters related to network roll-out obligations, and also manner in which spectrum will be reserved.
Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- the three mobile players operating in the 114-crore subscriber Indian telecom market -- are gearing up for the launch of 5G services.
The government will auction, next month, about Rs 4.3 lakh crore worth of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services.
It has also given a nod for setting up of captive 5G networks by the tech firms, much to the dismay of telcos.
As much as 72 GHz of spectrum will be put on the block during the 5G auction, set to commence on July 26, 2022.
The 5G services will usher in high speeds -- about 10 times faster than 4G -- and spawn new-age offerings and business models.
Industry body COAI, in a recent letter to DoT, had expressed disappointment at government's decision on captive private networks.
COAI had demanded a level-playing-field, arguing that solution provider too should pay licence fee and GST at the rates applicable for telcos on the billed amount of revenue, and that such captive networks must remain "truly" private and isolated, and adhere to security norms.
COAI had argued that since a decision to enable the captive networks through direct spectrum assignment has been taken, the government must now restrict scope of such non-public networks to machine-to-machine communication inside the specific premise and plant automation only.
Such networks must ensure they do not cause any interference to public networks.
COAI had said that from national security perspective, these networks should comply with the prescribed subscriber verification norms, so as to ensure adequate verification and traceability of every user.
Periodic audit to ensure compliance must be carried out, said COAI whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
System integrators and other intermediaries should not be allocated such spectrum, COAI said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU