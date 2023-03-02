JUST IN
Business Standard

Telecom operator Airtel reaches 1 mn customer mark on 5G network in Mumbai

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that it has surpassed the 1 million 5G user mark on its network in Mumbai

Topics
Bharti Airtel board | airtel 5G | 5G spectrum

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Airtel 5G, Airtel
Airtel 5G

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that it has surpassed the 1 million 5G user mark on its network in Mumbai.

Airtel recently crossed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. The Sunil Mittal-led telco said it is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024.

The Airtel statement said it had surpasses 1 million customer mark on its 5G network in Mumbai.

"Airtel was the first to roll-out 5G in the country and Mumbai was one among the first 8 cities to get ultra fast Airtel 5G Plus. Today, Airtel's 5G services is available in over 140 cities across the length and breadth of the country," it said.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in several key locations in Mumbai, including Gateway of India, Nariman Point, Film City, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai Metro junctions of Ghatkopar & Andheri, Chhatrapati Shivaji railway Terminus (CST), among others.

Vibhor Gupta, CEO Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said "We will continue to advance our network to more locations across the city allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 15:59 IST

