JUST IN
Telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal seeking a stake in Paytm, says report
BBC does not have an agenda, says chief to staff in India after I-T survey
CLoudSek finds 31,179 numbers impersonating as fake customer care helplines
Delhi's plans to allow only electric bike taxis to impact millions: Uber
Uber says unfeasible EV mandates risk finishing off bike taxi sector
GreenLine Logistics deploys LNG trucks at Dalmia Cement's Maharashtra plan
Apple may launch high-end, low-end second-generation AR headset in 2025
ABB to invest Rs 1,000 cr in India in next 5 years; new facility in Nashik
Investors looking for asset sale of GoMechanic; decision likely in a week
SAT reduces Sebi's penalty on Jindal Cotex to Rs 25 lakh in GDR case
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
BBC does not have an agenda, says chief to staff in India after I-T survey
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal seeking a stake in Paytm, says report

Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal is seeking a stake in Paytm by merging his financial services unit into the fintech giant's payments bank

Topics
Sunil Mittal | Telecom industry | Paytm

Anto Antony | Bloomberg 

Paytm

Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal is seeking a stake in Paytm by merging his financial services unit into the fintech giant’s payments bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Mittal seeks to fold Airtel Payments Bank into Paytm Payments Bank in a stocks deal and is also seeking to buy Paytm shares from other holders, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Talks are in early stages and Airtel and Paytm may not reach a deal, the people added.

Shares of Paytm, formally known as One 97 Communications Ltd., have rebounded about 40% from its record low in November as it shows signs of turning profitable. The company narrowed its third-quarter loss after a drive to add customers boosted revenue, it said in an exchange filing this month.

“We remain fully focused on our strong organic growth journey and are not involved in any such discussions,” a representative for Paytm said in an email statement. A spokesman for Bharti Enterprises Ltd., controlled by Mittal, said the company won’t comment on market speculation.

Once India’s most valuable startup, Paytm has never traded above its IPO price of 2,150 rupees since its listing in November 2021 and had the worst first-year share plunge among large IPOs over the past decade. The company’s backers include Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and China’s Ant Group Co.

Mittal’s six-year-old payments bank had 129 million customers and had turned profitable in the year to March 31, 2022, exchange filings show.

Paytm is growing its product offering to attract more customers, seeking to convince investors of its earnings potential. Eight brokerages have either a buy or overweight recommendation on One 97 Communications, with a consensus 12-month price target of 944.64 rupees, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sunil Mittal

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 22:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.