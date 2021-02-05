Television advertising volumes up 23% in January, shows BARC data

-
Television advertising volumes have increased by nearly a fourth in January to 133 million seconds when compared to 108 million seconds in the year-ago period, even as pandemic-related impact continued in some pockets, data showed on Thursday.
Interestingly, the data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) showed an 18 per cent growth in advertising volumes in the news genre to 38 million seconds despite the body stopping publishing of audience measurement data.
Details on pricing power available with the TV channels were not available. It can be noted that the pandemic led to a drop in economic activity which impacted advertising deeply.
