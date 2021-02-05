Television advertising volumes up 23% in January, shows BARC data

Television volumes have increased by nearly a fourth in January to 133 million seconds when compared to 108 million seconds in the year-ago period, even as pandemic-related impact continued in some pockets, data showed on Thursday.

Interestingly, the data released by the Broadcast Audience Resea­rch Council (BARC) showed an 18 per cent growth in volumes in the genre to 38 million seconds despite the body stopping publishing of audience measurement data.

Details on pricing power available with the TV channels were not available. It can be noted that the pandemic led to a drop in economic activity which impacted deeply.