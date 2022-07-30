JUST IN

Apple revenues from India nearly doubled in June quarter: Tim Cook
SpiceJet says flight operations remain normal; shares gain over 3%
Samsung looks beyond Jio to build 5G network; in talks with Airtel, VIL
HDFC to fully acquire venture capital arm by buying shares from SBI
Ola and Uber in merger talks; Bhavish meets Uber execs in US: Report
Zee-Sony merger gets BSE, NSE nod after agreement signed last December
Amazon moves SC challenging NCLAT ruling on Future group investment
'Absolute rubbish,' says Ola CEO on report of merger talks with Uber
Torrent group rolls out succession plan; Aman Mehta joins pharma unit board
BGMI delisting from Google, Apple app stores adds to gaming sector's woes
You are here: Home » Companies » News

5G spectrum auction: Day 4 sale at Rs 232 crore; bidding to continue

Business Standard

Tele's new vision: A shift from linear to digital amid changing audience

The growth of TV depends on its ability to migrate its audiences and business online

Topics
Television | video streaming | online video

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar  |  Pune 
tv viewership, TRP, television, channels, media, entertainment, remote, OTT
The future hinges on the internet. And television seems to be riding that, for now

As television languishes on older distribution formats such as cable and DTH, it is having a concurrent resurrection online, providing half of all videos consumed and cornering 45% of all media revenues. Here is a look into its future.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Television

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 00:17 IST

`
.