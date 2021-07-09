Temasek, Warburg Pincus, Bhavish Aggarwal invest $500 mn as Ola plans IPO

Ola, the world’s leading mobility platform, said that and Plum Wood Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity fund focused on growth investing, are partnering with founder Bhavish Aggarwal for a $500 million investment ahead of Ola’s IPO.

This is amongst the largest investments in the Indian consumer internet space by these funds and is a testament to the robust and resilient business built by Ola, as it continues to scale up across various categories and geographies in its ride hailing business.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve made our ride hailing business more robust, resilient and efficient,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, “With strong recovery post lockdown and a shift in consumer preference away from public transportation, we are well positioned to capitalize on the various urban mobility needs of our customers. I welcome and to and look forward to collaborating with them in our next phase of growth,” he said.

Vishal Mahadevia, managing director and head of India at Warburg Pincus, said, Warburg is excited to partner with Bhavish Aggarwal and Ola. “They are the leading mobility platform and one of biggest consumer internet platforms in India with a robust and fast growing business. We look forward to collaborating with Bhavish and the team in the next phase of Ola’s growth,” he said.

Ola is providing urban mobility by making it available on demand for over a billion people across 3 continents. Today, Ola continues to move the world to sustainable mobility through its ride hailing platform as well as through advanced electric vehicles manufactured at its Futurefactory. Ola said it is the most advanced and sustainable two wheeler factory in the world. Ola said it is dedicated to transitioning the world to sustainable mobility and making the world better than we found it.