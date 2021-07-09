Temasek, Warburg Pincus, Bhavish Aggarwal invest $500 mn as Ola plans IPO

-
ALSO READ
Airtel to buy back 20% stake in DTH arm from Warburg Pincus for Rs 3,126 cr
Bharti Airtel buys Warburg Pincus' 20% stake in DTH arm for Rs 3,126 crore
Warburg Pincus-Goldman joint venture to ramp up student housing business
Warburg Pincus ends JV with Lemon Tree Hotels for student housing
Ola Electric to set up world's largest EV two-wheeler charging network
-
Ola, the world’s leading mobility platform, said that Temasek and Plum Wood Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity fund focused on growth investing, are partnering with Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal for a $500 million investment ahead of Ola’s IPO.
This is amongst the largest investments in the Indian consumer internet space by these funds and is a testament to the robust and resilient business built by Ola, as it continues to scale up across various categories and geographies in its ride hailing business.
“Over the last 12 months we’ve made our ride hailing business more robust, resilient and efficient,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, Ola. “With strong recovery post lockdown and a shift in consumer preference away from public transportation, we are well positioned to capitalize on the various urban mobility needs of our customers. I welcome Warburg Pincus and Temasek to Ola and look forward to collaborating with them in our next phase of growth,” he said.
Vishal Mahadevia, managing director and head of India at Warburg Pincus, said, Warburg is excited to partner with Bhavish Aggarwal and Ola. “They are the leading mobility platform and one of biggest consumer internet platforms in India with a robust and fast growing business. We look forward to collaborating with Bhavish and the team in the next phase of Ola’s growth,” he said.
Ola is providing urban mobility by making it available on demand for over a billion people across 3 continents. Today, Ola continues to move the world to sustainable mobility through its ride hailing platform as well as through advanced electric vehicles manufactured at its Futurefactory. Ola said it is the most advanced and sustainable two wheeler factory in the world. Ola said it is dedicated to transitioning the world to sustainable mobility and making the world better than we found it.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU