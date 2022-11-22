JUST IN
Business Standard

The big short in oil & gas PSUs: Lack of leadership in sector hurting India

The government deplores the lack of good leadership in these companies but it adds to the problem with sub-optimal appointment practices for chief executives in this sector

Topics
oil & gas  | ONGC | Petroleum sector

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

oil and gas
An industry expert, who requested anonymity, said: “Unless the government decides which companies will remain state owned and which will be privatised, the candidate pool will not expand”

How many years should the chairman of a state-owned company have at the job? Last week, the finance ministry decided it should be five years, extendable to 10 years, for the 12 state-owned banks. Curiously, the petroleum and natural gas ministry has decided to offer a three-year term for the job for companies that come under its purview. The other ministry with big state-run companies under it — power — is yet to take a call. But these differences could further delay the appointment of the chief at India’s flagship oil and gas exploration company, ONGC.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 18:29 IST

