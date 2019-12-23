JUST IN
Tata-Mistry saga: In a new twist, RoC seeks modification of NCLAT order
The great debate: What is the future of West Coast refinery project?

BPCL's impending privatisation and RIL's stake sale to Saudi Aramco raise questions about the future of the West Coast Refinery, once touted as the world's largest

Shine Jacob 

Two events have raised doubts about India’s plans to build the world’s largest refinery.

The 60 million tonne, $44 billion West Coast refinery project was announced in June 2018 in which Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) hold 50 per cent and Indian oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) hold the remaining stake. Since then, in August, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) announced plans to sell 20 per cent stake in its chemicals and refining business ...

First Published: Mon, December 23 2019. 22:06 IST

