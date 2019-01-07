The nuts, bolts and bottlenecks of setting up an e-pharmacy in India

Few would disagree that selling drugs online is a killer of a business that has the potential to literally change the way in which prescription drugs and other formulations are dispensed in the country. Yet, setting up an e-pharmacy has become much more complex than, say, establishing an online business selling consumer goods or financial services.

The key reason for this is the highly ethics-driven regulatory environment in which an e-commerce pharma enterprise resides -- or is likely to reside in once the new rules kick in. The existing scenario It isn't as if e-pharmacies ...