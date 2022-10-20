JUST IN
Giving back: Start-up entrepreneurs double their donation in FY22

Top 3 from start-ups are Nithin and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, Ronnie and Zarina Screwvala of Unilazer group and ex-Flipkart founder Binny Bansal

philanthropy | Startups

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Start-up entrepreneurs nearly doubled their contribution to philanthropy in 2022 but their numbers shrank.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 23:19 IST

