There is auditor overhang after the IL&FS fiasco, says Reliance Infra

A day after auditors raised a long list of concerns on Reliance Infrastructure’s (RInfra) financial reporting, company officials called it an overhang in the auditing environment after the IL&FS fiasco.

A top official said the company was on track with its debt reduction plan through monetisation of its road assets. “This is an overhang from the general environment for auditors like IL&FS. They are behaving differently than they were behaving earlier,” said Punit Garg, executive director and chief executive officer for RInfra. “These were the same auditors and ...