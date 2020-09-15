Absolutely clear on zero tolerance for hate speech at Facebook: India MD

At a time when Facebook is facing controversy in the country around the social media giant’s lack of hate content moderation, Ajit Mohan, managing director and vice president at Facebook India said the company is absolutely clear that it doesn’t profit from hate speech.

He said the most of the people on its platform including advertisers, stakeholders and the government are using the platform for good and to create economic value. “We are clear (about) speech and hate speech in our community standards. We are absolutely clear that there is no tolerance for hate ...