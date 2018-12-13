This is how Wipro looks to 'WIN' the automation solutions race

Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), a business of Enterprises, is building full-service capabilities in industrial with a target of touching $100 million in revenues from this division in the next 5 years.

While started its solutions division in May this year organically, it is also getting into tie-ups with global majors such as and to leverage their technology know-how to further its presence and become one of the leading players in the this space.

Globally, the industry automation space is pegged at $150 billion though in India its penetration is less than 5 per cent at present.

“India market is poised for a double-digit growth in this space, much ahead of all the global counterparts. In the partner ecosystem with Rockwell, we will bring our years of manufacturing know-how to the table and develop customised automation solutions for customers,” said Pratik Kumar, CEO, Infrastructure Engineering. It strengthens our proposition of being a leading systems integrator in the industrial automation business, he added.

According to Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Automation India, the partnership will help clients simplify their automation process and derive better value in their industrial automation journey.

The critical element in Indian shop floors in the manufacturing segment is physical fatigue in terms of material movement, lifting, heavy welding jobs. “This is an area where will be a credible player by bringing in automation solutions,” said G Sundararaman, Senior Vice President & Head, Automation Solutions.

For example, if there is a heavy welding job, it could be done through robotics and the employee who was doing the welding job, would become a programmer for the automation solution, he explained. However, this is the physical automation point of view. But when one talks about Industry 4.0, there is a human and machine interface on a shop floor, under which the machine will start giving the data to improve productivity. This could further lead to a lot of predictive programme for shop floor management, added Sundararaman.

The company had entered a partnership with Electric India in October to offer automation solutions in automobiles, pharma and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.

WIN offers solutions across four areas, including in hydraulic products, aerospace and defence, water treatment and additive manufacturing.