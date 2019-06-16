This tech start-up offers solutions in employee performance management

Work pressure, lack of performance, participation avoidance, and inability to meet challenges were making Niti Roy anxious about her work life at an IT company. Having taken cognizance of the damage these issues were causing to Roy and other employees, her company collaborated with B2B SaaS start-up Dockabl, which provides an application for employees to manage their work, development plans and conversations around performance.

The New Delhi-based start-up recently closed its pre-series A funding round at $1.26 million. Aditya Berlia (Apeejay Group of Companies), Ritesh Malik ...